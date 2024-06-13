Menu
Primary Sector

Chinese premier Li Qiang's visit to NZ ‘immensely significant’ - Fonterra’s China CEO

Fonterra's greater China chief executive Teh-Han Chow. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 13 Jun 2024
Li Qiang’s visit to New Zealand is “immensely significant”, Fonterra’s greater China chief executive says.The Chinese premier arrives in the country on Thursday for a three-day visit as part of his trip to Australia and Malaysia.It’s the first visit by a premier to NZ since 2017 and is the second high-profile visit by a Chinese official this year. The country’s foreign minister visited in March.China is NZ’s largest trading partner. Two-way trade was worth $38 billion in the year to March.Annual dairy e...
Productivity drops for SMEs – Xero
Economy

Xero's report paints a particularly grim picture for the hospitality sector.

Kaya Selby 5:00am
Policy

Institute says disclosure regime was not providing robust information.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Economy

From boom to gloom: Fitch doubts future NZ growth

Who knows whether NZ will be downgraded, but economic conditions do not look great.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Farmote Systems bought out of receivership by JV
Primary Sector

Waikato-based Gallagher will have the majority stake.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Biosecurity remains top priority
Primary Sector

More than 150 food and fibre industry leaders contribute to annual agribusiness report.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jun 2024
Agri sector doesn’t want a repeat of HWEN
Primary Sector

Fieldays kicks off in Hamilton today.

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2024
Govt confirms Ag won't enter ETS, sets up new pastoral group
Primary Sector

It will also chip an extra $50m into the NZ Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jun 2024