Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Cloudy Bay Clams avoids liquidation

Cloudy Bay Clams avoids liquidation
Cloudy Bay Clams are used in high-end restaurants. (Image: Cloudy Bay Clams)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
Seafood supplier Cloudy Bay Clams has avoided going under by working with Port Marlborough on unpaid debt.The company owes a few hundred thousand dollars for a commercial tenancy agreement.The liquidation was to be heard on February 2 but the Companies Office still shows it is solvent.Port Marlborough said it was “working closely with our client to achieve a mutually acceptable resolution to matters relating to their commercial tenancy”.Currently profitable Last month Cloudy Bay Clams director Isaac Piper said the company...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 08, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 08, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: Starting a tech company – part one

Dave Howden has started an AI services company and invited us to follow along.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech: Starting a tech company – part one
Forward Planning 2024 Free Partner content

Making the most of selling the farm

To avoid “horror stories”,  selling a farm begins long before the "for sale" sign goes up.

Craigs Investment 5:45am
Making the most of selling the farm

More Primary Sector

Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Primary Sector

Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024
BX Foods now expects to file accounts by end of this month
Primary Sector

BX Foods now expects to file accounts by end of this month

The freezing works operator has been referred to MBIE's integrity team.

Riley Kennedy 07 Feb 2024
'Blue-sky' oyster vaccine has global potential say scientists
Primary Sector

'Blue-sky' oyster vaccine has global potential say scientists

Until recently, oysters weren't thought to have adaptive immune systems.

Greg Hurrell 06 Feb 2024
Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons
Primary Sector

Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons

Craigs Investment Partners sticks to revenue estimate for SunGold Kiwifruit.

Rebecca Howard 02 Feb 2024