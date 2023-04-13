Menu
‘Collusion and coordination’ as Oceania Natural execs pinged for market manipulation

Another hearing will determine the penalties. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Former NXT-listed Oceania Natural’s chief executive and his wife – also a senior manager – breached financial markets conduct law as their “collusion and coordination” in trading shares was deemed to be market manipulation. The Financial Markets Authority accused the pair of breaching the Financial Markets Conduct Act in 2019, laying civil proceedings against former Oceania Natural (ONL) chief Wei Zhong and sales and marketing manager Lei Ding over share trading between April 2016 and April 2017. Justice...
Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere
Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 12:23pm
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
A2 milk short positioning on the rise
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Short positioning lifted from 2.90% of shares on issue in early January to 4.55% in early April. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
'Slash' not the root cause of cyclone debris
Primary Sector

'Slash' not the root cause of cyclone debris

Forestry owners say the post-cyclone enquiry also needs to consider soil and silt.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Dairy cow and herd numbers easing
Primary Sector

Dairy cow and herd numbers easing

Cow numbers declined 1.26%, versus the prior season, to 4.84 million. 

Rebecca Howard 12 Apr 2023
Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%
Primary Sector

Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%

The result was strong despite ongoing inflationary and supply-chain pressures.

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023