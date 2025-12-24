Menu
Primary Sector

Commerce Commission flags competition concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal

Wool carpet. (Image: Supplied)
Jaime Lyth
Wed, 24 Dec 2025
The Commerce Commission says it is “currently not satisfied” that the proposed merger of Godfrey Hirst and Bremworth won’t impact competition in the carpet market and will continue to investigate. Godfrey Hirst's parent company, Mohawk Industries, announced plans to acquire its rival, Bremworth, in October. ComCom outlined its concerns in a “Statement of Issues” report.“On the basis of the evidence collected to date, we are currently not satisfied that the proposed acquisition will not have, or...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

More Primary Sector

NZ mining hopeful sells Australian subsidiary
Primary Sector

NZ mining hopeful sells Australian subsidiary

Chatham Rock Phosphate sells Australian subsidiary for cash and stake in new firm.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
India-NZ trade deal disappoints dairy exporters
Primary Sector

India-NZ trade deal disappoints dairy exporters

The NZ-India FTA leaves significant barriers for dairy. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Dec 2025
Tariffs, a $4.2b deal and record payout: Miles Hurrell’s year
Primary Sector

Tariffs, a $4.2b deal and record payout: Miles Hurrell’s year

Fonterra’s cut the milk price twice in the past month.

Riley Kennedy 22 Dec 2025
OceanaGold awards $200m Waihī North development contract
Primary Sector

OceanaGold awards $200m Waihī North development contract

ASX-listed mining services firm Develop Global has been awarded a $200 million underground mine development contract by OceanaGold for its Waihī North project.The five-year contract covers the construction of access tunnels and is expected to commence in the first half of 2026. D...

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2025