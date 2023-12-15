Menu
Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council

BusinessNZ Energy Council executive director Tina Schirr's glass is half full after Cop. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
Despite negative headlines and ongoing disagreements, the just-concluded international climate change negotiations were a step forward, executive director of the BusinessNZ Energy Council Tina Schirr said.The meeting in Dubai, known as Cop28, has concluded with the headline outcome being that most countries agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels” and “accelerating action in this critical decade”.It is the first time in 28 years of climate change talks that such a consensus has been reached. However, this still...
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy Free

Andreas Heuser: Three waters ‘balance sheet separation’ decoded

Will the national government underwrite local utilities’ debts?

Andreas Heuser and David Ehrhardt 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Where in the world is Jay McLaren-Harris?

MHRJ Management was designed to manage events across the globe.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Milk production steady with fewer cows
The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2023
Primary industry exports forecast to dip 5% in 2024
Weak global demand and lower output should reverse in 2025.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2023
Red meat trade: Are we reverting to volume?
More exports are not necessarily the best approach. 

Julia Jones 14 Dec 2023
Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions
The new administration now has to decide how to meet carbon budgets.

Ian Llewellyn 13 Dec 2023