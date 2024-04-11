Menu
Primary Sector

Could George Adams be Synlait's new chair?

George Adams is the newest face on the Synlait board. (Image: Richard Robinson)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
Cash-strapped Synlait should appoint a permanent chair for stability, the New Zealand Shareholders' Association says. Synlait’s former chair, Simon Robertson, resigned in October and since then independent director Paul McGilvary has been acting chair until the position is permanently filled. New Zealand Shareholders' Association (NZSA) chief executive officer Oliver Mander said, from a stability perspective, Synlait should have a permanent chair who was committed to the business for the long term. At Synlait&r...
Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company
Markets

Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company

CEO explains how recent listing will help the firm as it seeks to grow globally.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
World

Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

Some green projects via the EU’s Innovation Fund are struggling to get off the ground. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Gambling with Europe’s climate goals
World

Australia to toughen merger rules amid inflation fight

Concerns that market concentration is restricting competition and adding to inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Australia to toughen merger rules amid inflation fight

How to lose a fast-track consent application
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: How to lose a fast-track consent application

Would-be seabed miner TTR risks becoming a case study in rejection.

Pattrick Smellie 10 Apr 2024
Foresta signs supply deal with PF Olsen
Primary Sector

Foresta signs supply deal with PF Olsen

The 10-year supply agreement includes 150,000 tonnes of logs, stumps and slash.

Murray Jones 10 Apr 2024
Westland Milk Products butter gaining ground in US and other markets
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products butter gaining ground in US and other markets

Westland announced an after-tax profit of $55.9m for 2023.

Rebecca Howard 09 Apr 2024
Aussie rural group Elders' share price slumps 25%
Primary Sector

Aussie rural group Elders' share price slumps 25%

Australian agribusiness group owns 12% of PGG Wrightson.

Riley Kennedy 08 Apr 2024