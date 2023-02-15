Crown Irrigation stumped up $2m to keep KDIC alive

The Kurow-Duntroon area. (Image: Waitaki District Council)

Crown Irrigation Investments stumped up $2 million to keep Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company afloat while it settled its dispute with an Australian stock exchange-listed construction company.In May last year, Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company (KDIC) was put into receivership and voluntary administration by Crown Irrigation Investments (CIIL), the community-owned irrigation company’s cornerstone funder. It followed an adjudication process that found KDIC was liable to pay Monadelphous (MENZ) about $12.8m following a dispute over a $4...