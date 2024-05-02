Menu
Dairy Goat Co-op chair Campbell Storey to step down

The Dairy Goat Co-operative processing site in Hamilton. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 02 May 2024
Dairy Goat Co-operative’s shareholders have been told its long-serving chair, Campbell Storey, will stand down later this year.As BusinessDesk reported earlier this week, pressure was mounting on Storey, who’s been on the co-op’s board for more than 20 years, from suppliers to go as the co-op struggles with sluggish demand and high inventory levels.Storey, whose Camcar Farms holds 2.2% of the co-op, is the longest-serving director by 18 years, having been promoted to chair nearly 10 years ago.On Tuesday, Sarah Brown, one...
