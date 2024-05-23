Menu
Dairy Goat Co-op looks to drop farmers' supply quota - again

The Dairy Goat Co-operative processing site in Hamilton. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 23 May 2024
Members of the embattled Dairy Goat Co-operative will vote on whether to again drop the supply quota as it deals with an inventory glut.In recent years, Dairy Goat Co-operative (DGC) has struggled with the slump in the daigou channel and the drop in China’s birth rate, which resulted in a well-publicised fall in infant formula exports.It’s led to the co-op having more than a year’s worth of inventory stacked up in a warehouse. At the end of its last financial year, it had inventory worth nearly $100m, its statements said.Sourc...
