Primary Sector

Dairy prices kick off 2026 in better spirits, snapping nine consecutive falls

The GDT Price Index rose 6.3% to an average price of US$3,533 (NZ$6,111) per metric tonne. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Global dairy prices kicked off 2026 with a solid rise in the fortnightly auction, snapping a run of nine consecutive declines, albeit on light volumes.The GDT Price Index rose 6.3% to an average price of US$3,533 (NZ$6,111) per metric tonne.“Total volumes offered declined from the previous event, consistent with New Zealand milk production moving past peak,” Cristina Alvarado, NZX head of dairy insights, said.The combination of lower available supply and a broad improvement in regional participation pushed prices higher across...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Miners prosper on the NZX
Primary Sector

In late morning trading, Manuka Resources was up 25% to 15 cents.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Jan 2026
Dawn Meats’ Niall Browne appointed acting CE of Alliance
Primary Sector

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese is stepping down and Niall Browne, group chief executive at Dawn Meats, has been appointed acting CE. Wiese has decided to leave the company after eight years, including almost three as chief executive, to attend to pressing family matt...

Staff reporters 06 Jan 2026
Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM
Primary Sector

Rachel Emere Taulelei's governance and board roles span several industries.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
Agribusiness leaders recognised in New Year Honours
Primary Sector

Royal awards acknowledge services to the rural sector.

Riley Kennedy 31 Dec 2025