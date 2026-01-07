Dairy prices kick off 2026 in better spirits, snapping nine consecutive falls

The GDT Price Index rose 6.3% to an average price of US$3,533 (NZ$6,111) per metric tonne. (Image: Fonterra)

Global dairy prices kicked off 2026 with a solid rise in the fortnightly auction, snapping a run of nine consecutive declines, albeit on light volumes.The GDT Price Index rose 6.3% to an average price of US$3,533 (NZ$6,111) per metric tonne.“Total volumes offered declined from the previous event, consistent with New Zealand milk production moving past peak,” Cristina Alvarado, NZX head of dairy insights, said.The combination of lower available supply and a broad improvement in regional participation pushed prices higher across...