Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

If dairy prices push higher, it could mean Fonterra opts to rejig its forecast payout. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Dairy prices are expected to tick higher at this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction, which may see Fonterra lifting its forecast payout for the current season. Westpac Bank said they expect whole milk powder (WMP) prices to lift 2% in this week’s auction after rising 1.9% at the previous auction. The auction will take place overnight on Tuesday. “Our pick roughly splits the flat result at the recent mini (GDT pulse) auctions and the circa 5% price lift as indicated by the futures market,” Westpac economists said.&nbs...
One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code
World

One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code

Justices will debate the meaning of ‘income’ under the 16th US Amendment.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

