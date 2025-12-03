Menu
DairyNZ proves its worth to levy-paying farmers with sevenfold ROI

DairyNZ chair Tracy Brown. (Image: DairyNZ)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
DairyNZ’s levy revenue over a five-year period has generated an estimated $3 billion in value for the sector, an independent analysis has found.Earlier this year, after a round of consultation that saw 1,500 formal submissions, the organisation put up its levy for the first time in 16 years to 4.5c/kg of milk solids, having been held at 3.6c/kgMS since 2009.Under the Commodity Levies (Milksolids) Order, which is subject to a vote every six years – the last being 2020 – every NZ dairy farmer pays the levy on each kilogram of milksolids produced....
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Global dairy prices take another hit
Primary Sector

There is one more auction for the year.

Riley Kennedy 7:40am
Three candidates, two seats: The race for Fonterra’s board
Primary Sector

Succession is on farmers' minds.

Riley Kennedy 02 Dec 2025
Milk surge shields Pāmu from farmgate milk price drop
Primary Sector

The SOE appears before MPs this week as part of Parliament’s scrutiny week.

Riley Kennedy 01 Dec 2025
Synlait’s best move? Not getting rid of Dairyworks
Opinion Stock & Trade

Consumer dairy goods business almost went in a Synlait fire sale.

Stock & Trade 28 Nov 2025