DairyNZ proves its worth to levy-paying farmers with sevenfold ROI

DairyNZ chair Tracy Brown. (Image: DairyNZ)

DairyNZ’s levy revenue over a five-year period has generated an estimated $3 billion in value for the sector, an independent analysis has found.Earlier this year, after a round of consultation that saw 1,500 formal submissions, the organisation put up its levy for the first time in 16 years to 4.5c/kg of milk solids, having been held at 3.6c/kgMS since 2009.Under the Commodity Levies (Milksolids) Order, which is subject to a vote every six years – the last being 2020 – every NZ dairy farmer pays the levy on each kilogram of milksolids produced....