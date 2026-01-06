Menu
Dawn Meats’ Niall Browne appointed acting CE of Alliance

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese is stepping down. (Image: Alliance)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jan 2026
Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese is stepping down and Niall Browne, group chief executive at Dawn Meats, has been appointed acting CE. Wiese has decided to leave the company after eight years, including almost three as chief executive, to attend to pressing family matters and focus on new opportunities, Alliance Group chairman Tom Moran said.His decision to step down “follows an intensive two-year re-set of the entire business, a pleasing return to profitability and the completion of a successful capital raise wi...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
