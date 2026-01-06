Dawn Meats’ Niall Browne appointed acting CE of Alliance

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese is stepping down. (Image: Alliance)

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese is stepping down and Niall Browne, group chief executive at Dawn Meats, has been appointed acting CE. Wiese has decided to leave the company after eight years, including almost three as chief executive, to attend to pressing family matters and focus on new opportunities, Alliance Group chairman Tom Moran said.His decision to step down “follows an intensive two-year re-set of the entire business, a pleasing return to profitability and the completion of a successful capital raise wi...