Primary Sector

Delegat's wine harvest headache didn't trigger a Jarden downgrade
Harvest is down 25% on last year. (Image: Delegat)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 06 May 2024
A dismal harvest update from wine exporter Delegat Group didn’t trigger a downgrade from Jarden but did lead to a lower 12-month target price. “While this harvest represents a material setback for the next two years, we continue to see valuation support, and our rating remains Overweight,” Jarden analyst Christian Bell said.However, the target price is now $7.35 versus $7.75. The shares were trading at $6.10 late last week. Last week, Delegat told the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) that the group’s 2024...
