Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry
New Zealanders have been demanding eggs from free-range chickens. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
The perfect storm.That’s how Michael Brooks, the executive director of the Egg Producers’ Federation, describes the crisis gripping the industry.In recent weeks, stories of egg shortages have been hitting headlines after caged-egg farming became outlawed from January 2023 – 10 years after the then-National government made the commitment to phase them out.Brooks said the first two steps of phasing out caged farming went “smoothly”, but a combination of factors made the final step particularly tough.They included sup...
The Economist

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that. 

The Economist 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

Apple to begin making in-house screens

The company is preparing to launch its first custom microLED displays.

Bloomberg 5:00am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Border reopening not a bowl of cherries for exporters

Fast-rising covid cases in China may create more headwinds for NZ exporters.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

Mid-Canterbury feedlot emptied for M. bovis clean

New Zealand’s largest cattle feedlot has been emptied and is undergoing a cleaning and disinfecting process for Mycoplasma Bovis.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jan 2023
Services Analysis

Battle of the brands starts NZ corporate year

The new year's brand battles have a familiar ring to Pattrick Smellie.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Fonterra: no impact from gas plant shutdown

Todd Energy did not say when the plant would be up and running again. 

Rebecca Howard 09 Jan 2023