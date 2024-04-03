Menu
Primary Sector

Enter Fonterra: cash-strapped Synlait's new threat

Synlait chief executive officer Grant Watson says the firm is in challenging times. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 03 Apr 2024
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 03 Apr 2024
Synlait may be drowning in debt, but it also faces the prospect of outflows from farmer suppliers, with rival Fonterra saying it has a “strong pipeline” wanting to jump ship. The listed milk processor is facing material uncertainty with its high debt levels, saying on Tuesday it had secured a four-month extension on its $130 million debt facility and would be undertaking a strategic review of its North Island assets.Synlait reported a $96.2m loss for the first half to Jan 31. It is the third largest processor in...
