Primary Sector

ETS changes could open a legal can of worms

ETS changes are almost certain to attract legal challenges from aggrieved iwi and hapu. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
A high court judgment ordering the government to reconsider its decisions on emissions trading scheme settings may help restore some confidence in the troubled carbon market.However, foresters and others say the court ruling would not remove many of the uncertainties caused by the wider emissions trading scheme (ETS) review. They say if ministers go ahead with retrospective changes this is almost certain to attract legal action, particularly from Māori forest owners.On Thursday evening, after secondary markets stopped trading, the high court re...
Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'
Politics

Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'

PM Chris Hipkins spoke at the China Business Summit on Monday morning.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ agtech company creates weed-hunting robot
Primary Sector

NZ agtech company creates weed-hunting robot

SeedSpider’s WeedSpider is a high-tech automated weed killer.

Ben Moore 14 Jul 2023
Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'

The Greens and NZ Initiative both find fault with industry transformation plan proposal.

Oliver Lewis 12 Jul 2023
Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM
Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM

Lee's exit aims to quell the distraction caused by attention on the charges he faces.

Staff reporters 11 Jul 2023
Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz
Primary Sector

Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz

Bendigo estate winery could go the same way as Bannockburn's Akarua.

Brent Melville 11 Jul 2023