Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules, says natural health industry

Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules, says natural health industry
NZ exports $600m of natural health products – we could nearly double that if it weren't for outdated regulations, says the industry. (Image: Pharma NZ)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Fri, 09 Aug 2024
Manufacturers of natural health products are seeking an urgent fix to an “absurd” regulatory situation they say is costing them half a billion dollars in exports.After two decades of waiting for a fix, it appears that removing this export barrier will require adding six words to a bill currently before Parliament.The current Government is the fifth in succession to review the regulation of outdated dietary supplement regulations made under the Food Act, which will have its 40th anniversary next year.However, the fast-growing $2.3 bi...
Fonterra: 'significant cost' from high energy prices
Infrastructure

Fonterra: 'significant cost' from high energy prices

The co-op says the energy crunch is affecting the competitiveness of NZ exports.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Time to sort out NZ's freshwater modelling chaos: Simon Upton

A stocktake found 75 different freshwater models in use around NZ.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Time to sort out NZ's freshwater modelling chaos: Simon Upton
Policy

A city deal 'offer' the govt can't refuse

Infrastructure NZ says city deals should be more than about who funds infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
A city deal 'offer' the govt can't refuse

More Primary Sector

Outgoing director: Fonterra now in a much better position
Primary Sector

Outgoing director: Fonterra now in a much better position

Leonie Guiney is staying on until the annual meeting later this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods
Primary Sector

75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

Total down from original plan to reduce staff numbers, which was announced last month.

Riley Kennedy 08 Aug 2024
Manufacturers call for 'urgent' Govt help with 'energy crisis'
Primary Sector

Manufacturers call for 'urgent' Govt help with 'energy crisis'

High energy prices are undermining the competitiveness of the sector, ministers told.

Oliver Lewis 08 Aug 2024
Proposal to close Penrose paper mill as high energy costs bite
Primary Sector

Proposal to close Penrose paper mill as high energy costs bite

Oji Fibre Solutions is the latest company to cite the impact of high energy costs.

Oliver Lewis 07 Aug 2024