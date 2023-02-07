Menu
Farmer confidence hits all-time low
Meat and wool farmers are the most pessimistic. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Farmer confidence hit an all-time low in the latest Federated Farmers survey.Of 1,103 responses from farm businesses around the country, a net of 65.2% considered current economic conditions to be bad. That’s 17.4 points worse than the survey in July last year and a record low for the survey that’s been running since 2009.Meat and wool farmers are the most pessimistic. A net 81.8% of farmer respondents expected economic conditions to deteriorate over the next 12 months, 0.9 points down from the survey six months ago.“Expe...
Property

Flooding pours cold water on Winton’s full-year guidance

Winton has already lost 83% of its earthwork season due to the North Island floods.

Ella Somers 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dave Corbett: ESG’s knobbly knees

In 2023, social and market pressures will force a greater shift to impact finance.

Dave Corbett 5:00am

