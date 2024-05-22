Menu
Farmers may need convincing over Fonterra divestment plans

Fonterra Co-operative Council chair John Stevenson says the divestment plan is a “bold move”. (Image: supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 22 May 2024
Opinion among Fonterra’s suppliers over the future of its consumer business appears to be split, nearly a week after plans for change were revealed.On Thursday last week, the co-operative announced it was looking at options to divest its consumer business, either fully or partially, as well as Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka.The co-op’s consumer business includes brands such as Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti, Anlene, Anmum, Fernleaf, Western Star and Perfect Italiano.   As previously reported, chief executive Miles Hurre...
Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port
Infrastructure

Logs and cruise bolster earnings for Napier Port

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 22

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

Botswana seeks Brazil, Australia grain as El Nino withers crops

Bloomberg 9:00am
Global dairy prices end NZ season on a high note
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices end NZ season on a high note

Riley Kennedy 8:00am
Alliance Group weighs options for future capital structure
Primary Sector

Alliance Group weighs options for future capital structure

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Nestlé to sell Egmont Honey
Primary Sector

Nestlé to sell Egmont Honey

Greg Hurrell 21 May 2024
Miles Hurrell's phone has been ringing hot
Primary Sector

Miles Hurrell's phone has been ringing hot

Riley Kennedy 21 May 2024