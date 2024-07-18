Menu
Primary Sector

Farming investor Dairy Farms NZ selling up

Dairy Farms NZ plans to put its properties on the market this spring. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 18 Jul 2024
Corporate farming group Dairy Farms NZ is selling up after investors indicated they wanted their money back.Set up in 2014, the group, 49% owned by EGI-NZ Dairy and 52 other shareholders with minority stakes, owns seven farms across the South Island and has a peak milk herd of just over 6,100.Dairy Farms NZ (DFNZ) has always said listing on the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) was a “matter of priority” for the group, but it needed a larger equity base than it currently had.'A timing thing'However, its chief executive Craig M...
ComCom declines clearance for Serato deal
Law & Regulation

ComCom declines clearance for Serato deal

ComCom says merger could lessen competition. 

Rebecca Howard 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, July 18

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, July 18
Energy

Electric Kiwi stops recruiting customers

Market failure blamed for high wholesale electricity prices.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Electric Kiwi stops recruiting customers

More Primary Sector

Bain Capital-backed entity snaps up Pernod Ricard's NZ wine assets
Primary Sector

Bain Capital-backed entity snaps up Pernod Ricard's NZ wine assets

The price wasn't disclosed.

Riley Kennedy 8:15am
Cuts to forecast farmgate prices unlikely despite global dairy price falls
Primary Sector

Cuts to forecast farmgate prices unlikely despite global dairy price falls

Whole milk powder prices are down nearly 10% since the start of the season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Spring Sheep Milk gets SAMR approval for Chinese label formula
Primary Sector

Spring Sheep Milk gets SAMR approval for Chinese label formula

The company is half-owned by Pāmu.

Riley Kennedy 17 Jul 2024
Synlait Milk withdraws guidance after ‘unforeseen’ year-end timing
Primary Sector

Synlait Milk withdraws guidance after ‘unforeseen’ year-end timing

Continuing uncertainty means it can’t provide an updated outlook.

Riley Kennedy 17 Jul 2024