Primary Sector

Feds: NZ can't double exports if farmers don't have banks' backing

Feds: NZ can't double exports if farmers don't have banks' backing
Federated Farmers wants a formal inquiry into the rural banking sector. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 24 May 2024
New Zealand won’t be able to double agricultural exports if farmers don’t have the support of their banks.That was the message from Federated Farmers to Parliament’s Primary Production Select Committee, which heard submissions on its rural banking briefing on Thursday.The farming lobby group – which regularly surveys its members on banking – wants the select committee to launch a formal inquiry into the rural banking sector, saying it has observed a “steady and significant” decline in communication, ser...
Rio Tinto faces class action over Bougainville mine impact
Law & Regulation

Rio Tinto faces class action over Bougainville mine impact

Mining at the Panguna copper pit ended in 1989.

The Wall Street Journal 8:10am
Technology

Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia

The continent is emerging as a new arena of global competition for influence.

Bloomberg 8:05am
Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia
Business of Education Business of Education

School lunch suppliers set to lose half their business

Schools and private suppliers employ about 3,000 staff.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
School lunch suppliers set to lose half their business

Coalition wants to double mining revenue within a decade
Primary Sector

Coalition wants to double mining revenue within a decade

The reform push includes clarifying where operations can take place on conservation land.

Ian Llewellyn 23 May 2024
Zespri's profit slips on reduced licence revenue
Primary Sector

Zespri's profit slips on reduced licence revenue

The kiwifruit co-op's net profit was $173.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 23 May 2024
Dairy Goat Co-op looks to drop farmers' supply quota - again
Primary Sector

Dairy Goat Co-op looks to drop farmers' supply quota - again

It will go to a vote at a meeting in Hamilton on Friday, BusinessDesk understands.

Riley Kennedy 23 May 2024
Climate change will force major rural land use change
Primary Sector

Climate change will force major rural land use change

Some land will need to be abandoned, use of other areas will need to change dramatically.

Greg Hurrell 22 May 2024