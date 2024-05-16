Menu
Primary Sector

Fertiliser battle: NZ co-ops vs Aussie low-cost newcomer

A fertiliser truck spreads product on a North Island paddock. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 16 May 2024
A dispute has broken out between the organisation representing the country’s two fertiliser co-operatives and an Australian business attempting to break into the New Zealand market.Pitching itself as a low-cost alternative, Marnco started operating in NZ last month with an inaugural delivery of a 30,000-tonne shipment from Vietnam to Tauranga and Timaru.The NZ fertiliser market is heavily dominated by farmer co-operatives Ballance and Ravensdown, which are represented by the industry body, Fertiliser Association of NZ (Fanz). Ma...
Irish lessons – Tech's place in NZ's future
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Primary exports can only take an economy so far.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Economy

NZ's uneven economic struggle

Auckland's doing all right; Wellington and Gisborne, not so much.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Offshore wind companies accused of hostile bid for miner's seabed rights

Prospective generators warn of investor flight if Taranaki seabed mining is consented.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Foresta to raise just over A$1 million
Primary Sector

Foresta Group Holdings says it has “strong interest and firm commitments” from investors to raise just over A$1 million (NZ$1.09m).The Australian securities exchange-listed (ASX) company is planning to build New Zealand’s first industrial-scale plant to make biomass fuels to repl...

Staff reporters 14 May 2024
The race against time to bail out the wool industry
Primary Sector

Could a Zespri model work?

Riley Kennedy 14 May 2024
Failed dairy group owes BNZ $36.5m
Primary Sector

Receivers applied to court to be cleared of personal liability.

John Anthony 10 May 2024
Canadian medical cannabis company eyes NZ for growth
Primary Sector

Nasdaq-listed Aurora says New Zealand market has 'great potential'.

John Anthony 10 May 2024