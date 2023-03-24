Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fieldays society elects first woman as president/board chair in its 55-year history

Fieldays society elects first woman as president/board chair in its 55-year history
NZ National Fieldays president & board chair Jenni Vernon (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
The charity that runs Fieldays, the southern hemisphere’s largest agricultural event, has elected its first female president and board chair in its 55-year history.Waikato farmer and businesswoman Jenni Vernon was elected unopposed to the top positions at the New Zealand National Fieldays Society. The society owns and operates the Mystery Creek Event Centre where this year’s Fieldays will be held from June 14 to 17. Last year, Fieldays was held in summer for the first time ever. Vernon farms a dry stock unit with her husba...
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m