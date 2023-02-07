Menu
Fire at chicken farm won't have significant impact on egg supply

Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Zeagold Nutrition chief executive John McKay said 50,000 birds were lost in a weekend fire, but it won’t have a significant impact on egg supply.Stories of egg shortages have been hitting headlines after caged-egg farming became outlawed from January 2023 – 10 years after the then-National government made the commitment to phase them out.“The reality is the losses at Orini, represent only 1.4% of the layer hen population nationally so while it’s a tragic loss it won’t have a significant impact on egg supply,”...
Property

Flooding pours cold water on Winton’s full-year guidance

Winton has already lost 83% of its earthwork season due to the North Island floods.

Ella Somers 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Farmer confidence hits all-time low

A net 28.4% of respondents said they were currently profitable, down 26.7 points from a net 55.1% in the July 2022 survey.

Rebecca Howard 8:25am