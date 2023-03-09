Menu
Fire-hit Mainland Poultry fails to file accounts

Denise McNabb
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
The poultry company hit by a fire that killed 50,000 hens is now facing action after failing to file its accounts to the Companies Office. Mainland Poultry is New Zealand’s biggest egg producer but as its 2023 March financial year looms, its reporting entity, Indus Valley Limited, has yet to file 2022 accounts in spite of three reminders from the Companies Office. The first two were courtesy reminders on March 31 and Aug 1 last year but the third reminder on Sept 1 alerted Indus Valley to overdue accounts because they were requi...
Economy

Reserve Bank's Orr won't be happy with this data

Spending is still running slightly hotter than inflation. 

Rebeca Howard & Andy Fyers 1:51pm
Finance

Xero cuts 15% of staff, writes off Waddle

The cuts will cost up to $35m and writing off Waddle will cost up to $40m.

Jenny Ruth 11:35am
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am

Primary Sector

Cyclone Gabrielle cost to farmers could top $1b

Cyclone Gabrielle could be New Zealand’s most expensive weather event in spread and scale, says Federated Farmers. 

Rebecca Howard 9:08am
Primary Sector

MIA: red meat exports have slow start to 2023

The Meat Industry Association said total values were down 7%.

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2023
Primary Sector

New Zealand Rural Land Co lists in Frankfurt

The dual listing follows requests by potential European investors.

Oliver Lewis 02 Mar 2023
Finance

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 01 Mar 2023