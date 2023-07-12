Menu
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'
A final fishing industry transformation plan is currently being developed. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
A proposal for the government to support the renewal of the inshore fishing fleet has been branded as an inappropriate handout. However, industry body Seafood New Zealand said a collaborative approach between the industry and government will bring economic benefits to NZ.Its CEO, Jeremy Helson, said vessel owners and quota holders should pay the lion’s share for new boats, but government support to establish and bolster a domestic boatbuilding industry was an important catalyst.“Government and industry working collaboratively w...
Xero survey reveals more stress for small business owners
Business

Xero survey reveals more stress for small business owners

Nearly half of SMEs aren’t paying their owners, the survey showed.

Staff reporters 9:22am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Politics

Global power will trump rules and efficiency – MFAT

Comparative advantage is out, global power politics are in.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:00am
Global power will trump rules and efficiency – MFAT

More Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM
Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM

Lee's exit aims to quell the distraction caused by attention on the charges he faces.

Staff reporters 11 Jul 2023
Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz
Primary Sector

Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz

Bendigo estate winery could go the same way as Bannockburn's Akarua.

Brent Melville 11 Jul 2023
Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on
Primary Sector

Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on

There was a drop in both bulk and container cargo volumes.

Staff reporters 10 Jul 2023
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 10 Jul 2023