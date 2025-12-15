Fonterra has no appetite to wind up shareholders fund, chair says

Fonterra chair Peter McBride. (Image: Fonterra)

Fonterra Co-operative Group does not have any appetite “at this stage” for winding up the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, Peter McBride says.The NZX-listed fund is open to all investors, giving unitholders access to dividends from Fonterra; Fonterra Co-operative Group is closed to farmers.The fund’s annual meeting was held at the co-op’s head office on Monday, and the co-op’s was held last week in Christchurch.While the units do not have voting rights, investors will still get the capital return from the $4.2 bi...