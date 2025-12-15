Menu
Fonterra has no appetite to wind up shareholders fund, chair says

Fonterra chair Peter McBride. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Fonterra Co-operative Group does not have any appetite “at this stage” for winding up the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, Peter McBride says.The NZX-listed fund is open to all investors, giving unitholders access to dividends from Fonterra; Fonterra Co-operative Group is closed to farmers.The fund’s annual meeting was held at the co-op’s head office on Monday, and the co-op’s was held last week in Christchurch.While the units do not have voting rights, investors will still get the capital return from the $4.2 bi...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Mānuka Health hit by $24m write-down
Primary Sector

Honey giant Mānuka Health takes $24m hit amid weak demand.

Jaime Lyth 5:00am
PF Olsen, Forestry360 to merge, Adamantem takes a stake
Primary Sector

New Zealand forestry management companies PF Olsen and Forest360 are to merge, with Sydney-based private equity firm Adamantem Capital coming in as an investment partner, the parties said.Adamantem will come in alongside existing PF Olsen cornerstone shareholder Quayside Holdings...

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2025
Comvita wins breathing room from banks
Primary Sector

The company’s annual meeting is next week.

Riley Kennedy 12 Dec 2025
Stewardship land continues to divide
Primary Sector

More than 600,00 hectares of land is being fought over.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Dec 2025