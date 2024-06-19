Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra’s consumer business difficult to operate in China, local CEO says

Fonterra’s consumer business difficult to operate in China, local CEO says
Fonterra's Teh-Han Chow and Miles Hurrell with Chinese premier Li Qiang at the co-op head office last week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 19 Jun 2024
Fonterra’s consumer business is a “hard one” to operate in China, its Chinese chief executive says.The global dairy giant is looking for options to divest its consumer and Australian and Sri Lankan businesses.The co-op’s consumer business includes brands such as Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti, Anlene, Anmum, Fernleaf, Western Star, and Perfect Italiano.   Its idea is to drop the channel and focus on its two remaining channels: ingredients and food service.In China, the consumer business contributed $16 million in ear...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%

Skim milk powder prices increased, however.

Riley Kennedy 8:20am
Opinion

David Chaplin: On the KiwiSaver reform bus: change is compulsory

Some KiwiSaver reforms are expected with a potential side-order of tax relief.

David Chaplin 5:00am
On the KiwiSaver reform bus: change is compulsory
Retail

Warehouse shares rise after cost cut signals

Competition from every direction will make it hard to bounce back, analysts say.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Warehouse shares rise after cost cut signals

More Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%

Skim milk powder prices increased, however.

Riley Kennedy 8:20am
Dan Mathieson leaving Zespri a much bigger business
Primary Sector

Dan Mathieson leaving Zespri a much bigger business

He’s going to be Driscoll’s president of the Americas.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fertiliser battle called off
Primary Sector

Fertiliser battle called off

Marnco has agreed to stop marketing its product as superphosphate.

Riley Kennedy 18 Jun 2024
Labour and rural sector relationship broken down ‘too much’ – Hipkins
Primary Sector

Labour and rural sector relationship broken down ‘too much’ – Hipkins

What went wrong, and HWEN.

Riley Kennedy 18 Jun 2024