Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra's exit could shake up Aussie dairy industry – again

Fonterra's exit could shake up Aussie dairy industry – again
An old-style Fonterra Australia supplier sign on a Tasmanian farm. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 10 Jun 2024
Walk into the dairy section of an Australian supermarket and there is sure to be a Fonterra-owned brand in there somewhere.Mainland, Western Star and Perfect Italiano are made by the New Zealand dairy co-op.But they, alongside its Australian manufacturing and processing network, are on the block as Fonterra looks to sell its entire consumer business to focus on its ingredients and food service channels.Fonterra Australia, which this year was combined with Fonterra Brands NZ to become Fonterra Oceania, is one of the country’s largest manuf...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Govt can make a difference in housing
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Govt can make a difference in housing

Waiting too long to 'smash urban limits' can have untold consequences.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Energy share prices settle in wake of Tiwai deal

Initial exuberance tempers, Genesis still lags.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy share prices settle in wake of Tiwai deal
Markets

Medical cannabis regulatory changes too slow, industry says

The cannabis sector is still waiting for regulatory changes earmarked for the end of 2023.

John Anthony 5:00am
Medical cannabis regulatory changes too slow, industry says

More Primary Sector

Govt set to confirm agriculture will stay out of ETS
Primary Sector

Govt set to confirm agriculture will stay out of ETS

The annual four-day event starts on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ
Primary Sector

On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ

Industry group forecasts most farmers will not make a profit this year. 

Riley Kennedy 07 Jun 2024
Why Bright Dairy can’t and won’t let Synlait fail
Primary Sector Analysis

Why Bright Dairy can’t and won’t let Synlait fail

Chinese shareholder has just extended a $130 million lifeline to the processor.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Stevenson 07 Jun 2024
Honey sector gets $309k boost for industry overhaul
Primary Sector

Honey sector gets $309k boost for industry overhaul

The honey sector says it is hampered by a lack of a formal industry body.

Greg Hurrell 07 Jun 2024