Fonterra's Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

(Image: NZME)

Fonterra Co-operative Group now expects the $4.2 billion Mainland Group sale to French giant Lactalis to settle in the first three months of this year.It said previously that it expected to settle sometime in the first half of 2026.The co-op on Friday released the Notice of Meeting for the vote to approve the capital return, which will see $3.2b returned to its shareholders.A special meeting will be held on Feb 19 – the second vote in the process to divest the consumer business.The first was in October, when shareholders initially voted t...