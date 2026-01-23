Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra's Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

Fonterra's Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
(Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Fonterra Co-operative Group now expects the $4.2 billion Mainland Group sale to French giant Lactalis to settle in the first three months of this year.It said previously that it expected to settle sometime in the first half of 2026.The co-op on Friday released the Notice of Meeting for the vote to approve the capital return, which will see $3.2b returned to its shareholders.A special meeting will be held on Feb 19 – the second vote in the process to divest the consumer business.The first was in October, when shareholders initially voted t...
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 5:00am
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

More Primary Sector

Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected
Primary Sector

Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected

The birth rate in the People's Republic of China fell to a record low.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fonterra goes hunting in the South Island for organic milk
Primary Sector

Fonterra goes hunting in the South Island for organic milk

Its main rival is pulling out of organics down south.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jan 2026
Another Rockit apple orchard hits trouble
Primary Sector

Another Rockit apple orchard hits trouble

Another partnership growing trademarked Rockit apples has gone into voluntary administration.Rockit Orchard No.2 Limited Partnership and ROP2 General Partner appointed BDO as administrators last month. The first creditors’ meeting was held on Jan 12.In October, BDO were appointed...

Staff reporters 21 Jan 2026
Director looks to pull Bains Hort Group back out of liquidation
Primary Sector

Director looks to pull Bains Hort Group back out of liquidation

It has been allowed to operate its orchards ahead of this year's harvest.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jan 2026