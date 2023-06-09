Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure
Global milk production is still growing but is losing steam. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Fonterra’s opening milk price for the current season will make dairy farm profitability “a real challenge”, said Rabobank senior agricultural analyst Emma Higgins.“While profitability depends on farming systems and management styles, forecast farmgate milk prices are at or below Rabobank’s estimation of average costs of production,” she said. In late May, Fonterra opened the new dairy season with a forecast farmgate milk price of $7.25 to $8.75 per kilogram of milksolids (kgMS), with a midpoint of $8.00...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 09, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 09, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out

Winter is here and the electricity sector says it is as ready as it can be.

Ian Llewellyn 8:00am
Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out
Infrastructure

Congestion charging love-in among politicians

Politicians love it. But will they ever implement it? 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Congestion charging love-in among politicians

More Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 08 Jun 2023
Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes
Primary Sector

Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes

A global love for cheese isn’t all good news.

Rebecca Howard 07 Jun 2023
Controversial plans for Canterbury feedlot scrapped -'for the interim', owner says
Primary Sector

Controversial plans for Canterbury feedlot scrapped -'for the interim', owner says

The consents received a stiff backlash from opponents. 

Riley Kennedy 07 Jun 2023
Hipkins still pushing for agri emissions industry accord
Primary Sector

Hipkins still pushing for agri emissions industry accord

There are no plans to change the 2025 backstop of bringing agriculture into the ETS.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023