Primary Sector

Fonterra's white gold surrender is a blow for the quest to add value

Fonterra's white gold surrender is a blow for the quest to add value
So much for the national quest to move up the value chain. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 20 May 2024
This week New Zealand Inc waved the white flag over its exports of white gold. Fonterra said it would fully or partially divest from its consumer business all at once, including Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka. First off, if you’re looking for evidence why some have been disappointed at Fonterra’s performance over the years despite its place as one of those rare, large frontier firms the Productivity Commission spent a lot of time talking about, just take a look at two rankings.In 2011, Fonterra was number three on...
