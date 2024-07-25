Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Foresta parts ways with managing director Ray Mountfort

Foresta parts ways with managing director Ray Mountfort
Foresta was attracted to NZ by its abundant timber resources. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 25 Jul 2024
Ray Mountfort suddenly resigned as managing director of Foresta, an Australian Securities Exchange-listed company planning to build a biomass plant in Kawerau.Mountfort has spent many years developing and commercialising novel timber processing technology, some of which he had developed before joining Foresta Group.He has been the MD of the group since December 2020.Mountfort was replaced as a director on July 12 by Russell Allen, who was described as a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor with more than 40 years of experience across a range...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Business of Tech: Was ComCom right to block the Serato deal?
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: Was ComCom right to block the Serato deal?

 Plus, the Crowdstrike IT outage: what happened and what have we learned?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation

The regulation is tipped to pose “quite significant burdens”.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Black Swan digital disasters are looming

We can learn much from the Crowdstrike outage about living with concentrated tech.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Black Swan digital disasters are looming

More Primary Sector

NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation
Primary Sector

NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation

The regulation is tipped to pose “quite significant burdens”.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
MyFarm looks to raise $10m for its kiwifruit fund
Primary Sector

MyFarm looks to raise $10m for its kiwifruit fund

The fund was set up last month.

Riley Kennedy 24 Jul 2024
Peeling back the layers of trade opportunities in the Philippines
Primary Sector

Peeling back the layers of trade opportunities in the Philippines

NZ and the Philippines want to upgrade their relationship by 2026.

Riley Kennedy 24 Jul 2024
Dairy goat industry heading in the right direction
Primary Sector

Dairy goat industry heading in the right direction

One of the players is calling for the industry to work together.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jul 2024