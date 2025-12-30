From boardroom battles to billion-dollar deals: the year that was for NZ agribusiness

Mark de Lautour, Rob Hewett, David Bortolussi, Mark Wynne and Miles Hurrell. (Images: Supplied/Jacques Steenkamp)

Boardroom coups, fire sales, bailouts and likely New Zealand’s largest corporate transaction.Just when you thought 2024 was a big year in the primary sector, 2025 came along and knocked it out of the park.Here are the top five moments for NZ agribusiness in 2025:Five: The battle of the boardroom heavyweightsOn an unassuming Saturday in early March, a letter was delivered to George Adams, then the chair of Bremworth, informing him that a group of shareholders led by Rob Hewett wanted to roll the entire carpetmaker's board.Hewett&r...