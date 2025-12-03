Menu
Global dairy prices take another hit

(Image: Synlait)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Global dairy prices have taken another sharp hit, a week after Fonterra Co-operative Group cut the farmgate milk price.Wednesday’s auction is now the eighth in a row in which prices have slipped, as strong milk flows globally outweigh demand.The GDT Price Index dropped 4.3% to an average price of US$3,507 (NZ$6,122) per metric tonne, leaving the index more than 20% off its May peak.Last week, Fonterra cut its milk price forecast, the first mid-season cut since 2023, down 50c to $9.50/kgMS, with a narrowed range of $9/kgMS to $10/kgMS...
