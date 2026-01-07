Gold miners prosper on the NZX

Santana has big plans in the South Island. (Image: Santana)

Small-cap miners had a strong opening on the NZX on Wednesday after a series of announcements and stronger prices for minerals.In late morning trading, Manuka Resources was up 25% to 15 cents, Minerals Exploration rose to 25c (up 6.38%) and Santana Minerals was trading at $1.087, up 2.59%.While turnover was light, it showed some support, probably due to the very high gold prices and a supportive regulatory environment, with most of the companies hoping to gain consents under the fast-track regime.High pricesThe gold is trading around US$4,500 (...