Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia

Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia
Hunting through speculative gold stocks for nuggets is almost like gold-mining itself. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Brian Robins
Brian Robins
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
As the old saying has it, Australians would bet on two flies crawling up a wall. Looking at the amount of speculative dross traded on the Australian sharemarket, mostly in explorers or bio-techs, it is easy to believe this is the case.Tens of millions of dollars are raised annually, much of which disappears into the pockets of advisers, brokers, lawyers and the like, leaving little left over to search for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.Over the past week, it’s been the turn of investors from across the ditch to take the pl...
On the Money: Davos, sprinklers and very large boats
On the Money

On the Money: Davos, sprinklers and very large boats

What Brad Olsen got up to in Davos, and who will lead ferry review?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Investments Free

Money Answers: How do I start investing?

How to turn 2024 into the year you become an investor. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: How do I start investing?
Media Disinformation

Want to avoid fake news? Step away from Google

People who do their own research on sketchy stories will often end up confused.  

Bloomberg 5:00am
Want to avoid fake news? Step away from Google

More Primary Sector

Escalating tensions in Red Sea may push up prices in NZ
Primary Sector

Escalating tensions in Red Sea may push up prices in NZ

On the plus side, container freight is unlikely to get as expensive as in 2021. 

Rebecca Howard 19 Jan 2024
Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market
Finance

Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market

The company had rural heavyweight investors.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jan 2024
ASB ups dairy price forecast
Primary Sector

ASB ups dairy price forecast

Dairy prices are bolstering the ASB commodities index.

Staff reporters 18 Jan 2024
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil
Primary Sector

Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil

Craigs slashed the target price from $1.55 to 90 cents.

Rebecca Howard 18 Jan 2024