Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Government pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Government pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Councils have been landed with more contentious land-use issues. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
The government has confirmed it will give councils more power to block or control the planting of permanent pine forest plantations as ministers wrestle with complex and sometimes contradictory policy impacts.It's the latest move by ministers to try and balance competing priorities around carbon forests, which are planted with the primary purpose of earning carbon credits and not harvested and replanted.The political and policy problem for the government is that planting more forests helps New Zealand meet its carbon budget, but also has ot...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

More Primary Sector

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'
Primary Sector

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'

The prime minister also ruled out a much-speculated fertiliser tax.

Riley Kennedy 10:20am
Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi
Primary Sector

Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi

Environment minister David Parker said it was “very disappointing” that iwi organisations had decided to oppose a proposal to turn the stalled Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into a reality.Former prime minister John Key announced what would be New Zealand’s largest marine sanctuary in...

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jun 2023
ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal
Primary Sector

ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal

The regulator has to work out whether the deal is fishy.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023