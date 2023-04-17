Menu
Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination

The tie-up will create a fully integrated player in the market. (Image: Cannasouth)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The proposed $48.8 million merger of medicinal cannabis firms Cannasouth and Eqalis and subsequent capital raising found favour with the independent adviser gauging the deal’s merits, which give the enlarged company funding for the next 12 months. NZX-listed Cannasouth is buying Eqalis in an all-share deal, issuing almost 147.9 million shares at a notional price of 33 cents a share, then plans to raise between $7m and $11m selling new shares at 29 cents apiece. Cannasouth shareholders will vote on the various proposals at a spec...
Food prices smash another 30-year record
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 10:20am
King Salmon chair John Ryder to depart in June
Primary Sector

New Zealand King Salmon chair John Ryder will step down from the board at the company’s annual meeting in June, ending 14 years as a director of the fish farmer. His exit will install new leadership of the company following Grant Rosewarne’s abrupt resignation as chief executive...

Staff reporters 9:05am
A2 milk short positioning on the rise
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Short positioning lifted from 2.90% of shares on issue in early January to 4.55% in early April. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Apr 2023
‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation
Primary Sector

‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation

Oceania Natural’s Wei Zhong and Lei Ding were found to have breached the law.

Paul McBeth 13 Apr 2023
'Slash' not the root cause of cyclone debris
Primary Sector

'Slash' not the root cause of cyclone debris

Forestry owners say the post-cyclone enquiry also needs to consider soil and silt.

Brent Melville 13 Apr 2023