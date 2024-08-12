Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

High energy prices hitting meat processors

High energy prices hitting meat processors
Sustained high electricity prices have led to some businesses halting operations. (Image: Alliance)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 12 Aug 2024
Rising wholesale energy prices are putting some of the country’s largest red meat companies under significant financial pressure.It comes at a time when the processors are already struggling with weak product prices in overseas markets.According to data from the Electricity Authority (EA), wholesale electricity prices were trading above $800/megawatt hour (MWh) late last week, up from about $150/MWh a year ago.The sustained high prices, due to low hydro lake levels and a gas shortage, have taken their toll, with a string of businesses hal...
Will New Zealand be able to power itself?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Will New Zealand be able to power itself?

Nothing is more humiliating than a society's inability to create the energy it needs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr lowers Mainfreight to neutral

Valuation no longer supports the outperform rating, the analysts said. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forsyth Barr lowers Mainfreight to neutral
Policy

Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

Authors identify three focus areas for Auckland moving forward.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

More Primary Sector

Another sawmill shutters operations over energy costs
Primary Sector

Another sawmill shutters operations over energy costs

Donelley Sawmillers managing director wants Government to step in.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Ravensdown looking to close Dunedin manufacturing site
Primary Sector

Ravensdown looking to close Dunedin manufacturing site

The fertiliser co-op's revenue plunged by nearly 30% in a year.

Riley Kennedy 09 Aug 2024
Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules
Primary Sector

Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules

Adding six simple words to a proposed law change could fix the problem.

Jem Traylen 09 Aug 2024
Outgoing director: Fonterra now in a much better position
Primary Sector

Outgoing director: Fonterra now in a much better position

Leonie Guiney is staying on until the annual meeting later this year.

Riley Kennedy 09 Aug 2024