Primary Sector

How Fonterra aims to milk Thai consumer market

Fonterra cream ends up in KFC egg tarts. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Victoria Young
Mon, 11 Mar 2024
The hustle and bustle of one of Bangkok’s most popular fast-food outlets may feel a world away from a typical Fonterra farmer’s operation. Yet KFCs all over Thailand use milk from New Zealand farms thanks to a recent custom partnership. The key ingredient used is a cooking cream, from milk that is powdered, and then shipped to the Netherlands to be processed.This specialised product, created for KFC but now spreading to other restaurants, makes Portuguese egg tarts – a permanent dessert item on the chicken outlet&rsq...
