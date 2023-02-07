Menu
Ikea franchisee gets green light to buy more land for forestry

The forestry tracts will be owned by Ingka Group, the largest franchisee of Ikea stores globally. (Image: Ikea)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
The government has given the largest franchisee of Ikea stores internationally a green light to buy another 1,120 hectares for forestry in New Zealand.The land spans three different purchases and in all cases, the applicants are Ingka Investments Forest Assets NZ and Ingka Investments Management NZ.    They are owned by Ingka Investments BV, the investment arm of Ingka Group, which is the largest franchisee of Ikea stores internationally.Only one of the purchases – just over 400 hectares – is currently in use as a sheep, b...
