Increased Chinese marriages should deliver more babies this year

A2 Milk product on the shelf at a Sam's Club in Shanghai, China. (Image: Supplied)

A jump in Chinese marriage registrations has analysts tipping a possible lift in births in the country this year. The a2 Milk Company’s shares have been slammed in the past few days after data released from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed the country’s birth rate falling to 5.63 per thousand in 2025 – a record low in the infant formula firm’s major market.The New Zealand company's share price fell by over 10% on Monday, and it was put into a trading halt on the ASX while it confirmed it had no...