Primary Sector

Increased Chinese marriages should deliver more babies this year

Increased Chinese marriages should deliver more babies this year
A2 Milk product on the shelf at a Sam's Club in Shanghai, China. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
A jump in Chinese marriage registrations has analysts tipping a possible lift in births in the country this year. The a2 Milk Company’s shares have been slammed in the past few days after data released from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed the country’s birth rate falling to 5.63 per thousand in 2025 – a record low in the infant formula firm’s major market.The New Zealand company's share price fell by over 10% on Monday, and it was put into a trading halt on the ASX while it confirmed it had no...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Fonterra goes hunting in the South Island for organic milk
Primary Sector

Fonterra goes hunting in the South Island for organic milk

Its main rival is pulling out of organics down south.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jan 2026
Another Rockit apple orchard hits trouble
Primary Sector

Another Rockit apple orchard hits trouble

Another partnership growing trademarked Rockit apples has gone into voluntary administration.Rockit Orchard No.2 Limited Partnership and ROP2 General Partner appointed BDO as administrators last month. The first creditors’ meeting was held on Jan 12.In October, BDO were appointed...

Staff reporters 21 Jan 2026
Director looks to pull Bains Hort Group back out of liquidation
Primary Sector

Director looks to pull Bains Hort Group back out of liquidation

It has been allowed to operate its orchards ahead of this year's harvest.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jan 2026