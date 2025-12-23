Menu
India-NZ trade deal disappoints dairy exporters

Fonterra says the outcome disappointing but not a surprise. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 23 Dec 2025
The dairy sector is disappointed that New Zealand’s latest free trade agreement failed to secure meaningful access to the Indian market for core dairy products.The dairy sector, which accounts for one-third of total NZ goods exports, is “increasingly unique” in the level of tariffs and other trade distortions that its exporters continue to face, according to Dairy Companies Association of NZ (DCANZ) chair Guy Roper.Not only is over 85% of global dairy consumption still locked behind tariff walls of 10% or more, but exporters a...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
Primary Sector

The regulator fears the merged firm could lift carpet prices for Kiwi buyers.

Jaime Lyth 24 Dec 2025
Primary Sector

Chatham Rock Phosphate sells Australian subsidiary for cash and stake in new firm.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Primary Sector

Fonterra’s cut the milk price twice in the past month.

Riley Kennedy 22 Dec 2025
Primary Sector

ASX-listed mining services firm Develop Global has been awarded a $200 million underground mine development contract by OceanaGold for its Waihī North project.The five-year contract covers the construction of access tunnels and is expected to commence in the first half of 2026. D...

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2025