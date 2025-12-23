India-NZ trade deal disappoints dairy exporters

Fonterra says the outcome disappointing but not a surprise. (Image: Fonterra)

The dairy sector is disappointed that New Zealand’s latest free trade agreement failed to secure meaningful access to the Indian market for core dairy products.The dairy sector, which accounts for one-third of total NZ goods exports, is “increasingly unique” in the level of tariffs and other trade distortions that its exporters continue to face, according to Dairy Companies Association of NZ (DCANZ) chair Guy Roper.Not only is over 85% of global dairy consumption still locked behind tariff walls of 10% or more, but exporters a...