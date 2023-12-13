Menu
Industry hopes live exports will be sailing by August 2024

Dairy cattle were the bulk of live exports by sea. (Image: LIC)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Live animal export was a $500 million industry.Then the previous Labour government banned it by sea over animal welfare and trade reputation concerns.Now, the new coalition government is starting work to reverse the ban less than a year after it came into force.And the industry is hoping to see it back on the shipping schedules and “open for business” by August 2024.But, Labour says it will likely ban it again when it returns to power in the future.Banning itMost of the live exports by sea were dairy cattle to China, previously a wa...
Property

Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft

Modest post-election bounce for real estate and more to come after Christmas.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 5:00am
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

More Primary Sector

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023
Fonterra fattens margins when its farmers are getting squeezed
Finance

Fonterra fattens margins when its farmers are getting squeezed

The co-op released its quarter one results on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 08 Dec 2023
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 07 Dec 2023
Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Dec 2023