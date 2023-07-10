Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

James Shaw seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw seeks to calm carbon market panic
Climate change minister James Shaw says any retrospective move on the ETS would be taken very seriously. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Climate change minister James Shaw is trying to stem the panic in carbon markets over emissions trading scheme reform saying New Zealand governments are "extremely cautious" about retrospective law changes.However, their main target for the message – forestry owners – are not convinced, saying their investments have lost $5 billion in value since last year and there is no prospect of this being recovered soon due to policy uncertainty.Carbon prices fell from a high of $88.50 last year after a series of government decisions...
AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?
Technology

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?

The government may need to build its own AI infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bloomberg

Can a city feed itself?

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Can a city feed itself?
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

Must we be a primary exports-driven country closed to other types of growth? 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

More Primary Sector

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation
Primary Sector

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

The advertising of some pork products as “made in New Zealand” can be misleading.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jul 2023
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 06 Jul 2023
The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

It entered voluntary administration on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jul 2023
Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition

Market conditions left the company unable to secure the funding to continue.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023