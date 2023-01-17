Karaka yearling sale is back – properly

A horse is paraded at the Karaka yearling sales in 2019. (Image: NZME)

Karaka is back.While it never actually went anywhere, the annual thoroughbred yearling sale is back properly in 2023.Covid-19 cast a shadow over the sale for the last two years, but with restrictions gone and international buyers back, anticipation was high for this year’s event.The two-book sale, expected to see around 1,150 horses go under the hammer across six days, yielding about $80 million, was also back to its usual spot in the calendar, coinciding with Karaka Million races at Pukekohe Park this weekend.The annual sales, which are...