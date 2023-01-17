Menu
Karaka yearling sale is back – properly

Karaka yearling sale is back – properly
A horse is paraded at the Karaka yearling sales in 2019. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Karaka is back.While it never actually went anywhere, the annual thoroughbred yearling sale is back properly in 2023.Covid-19 cast a shadow over the sale for the last two years, but with restrictions gone and international buyers back, anticipation was high for this year’s event.The two-book sale, expected to see around 1,150 horses go under the hammer across six days, yielding about $80 million, was also back to its usual spot in the calendar, coinciding with Karaka Million races at Pukekohe Park this weekend.The annual sales, which are...
More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Happy Cow poised to roll out in Auckland, Hamilton

Switching to Happy Cow's reusable bottles would cut the amount of plastic going to landfills. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

O'Connor heading to Europe to talk up NZ's trade agenda

O'Connor is heading to Davos and then Berlin and will be lobbying for the ratification of the EU-NZ FTA as part of his agenda. 

Rebecca Howard 16 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Exporters fume as dry ice dries up

Another crisis as dry ice supplies melt away after the country's only CO2 plant shuts down.

Brent Melville 16 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Border reopening not a bowl of cherries for exporters

Fast-rising covid cases in China may create more headwinds for NZ exporters.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jan 2023