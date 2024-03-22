Menu
King Salmon's deepsea farm not just about consent, capital matters

Artist's impression of a King Salmon ocean aquaculture pen and barge. (Image: NZKS)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
It’s one thing to get a fast-tracked project onto the approved “list” that will accompany the controversial new regime the government hopes will help kick-start the New Zealand economy out of its doldrums.However, the government can want as many new oil and gas rigs, windfarms, gold mines and aquaculture ventures as it likes.Those projects still need to secure the capital to get them built. There is plenty of cash washing around global financial markets looking for a home.But commercial investors are rational and governments s...
