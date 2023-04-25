Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Let's have a smarter debate around farming
(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 25 Apr 2023
It’s great that the National party has put farming on the policy agenda, but all political parties need to think more deeply about how to treat this critical sector of our economy.Getting into a bidding war with the Act party over who will light the biggest regulatory bonfire is not actually going to help our exporters in the long term.That’s the clear implication of a recent report from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) on the future of the country’s food sector, which highlighted the need to keep one step ahead of th...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
The Economist

Everything about carmaking is changing at once

The industry must reinvent itself to keep pace, says Simon Wright.

The Economist 5:00am
Everything about carmaking is changing at once
Infrastructure

Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time

The cost of getting electricity connected to a factory can be a major brake on electrification. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time

More Primary Sector

Carbon farming: seeing the wood for the trees
Primary Sector

Colin Jacobs: Carbon farming: seeing the wood for the trees

NZ will fail to meet its climate change commitments without exotic forestry.

Colin Jacobs 5:00am
Relief may be coming for farmers as costs ease
Primary Sector

Relief may be coming for farmers as costs ease

Westpac Bank estimates annual rural cost inflation will fall to around 4% by December 2023. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Apr 2023
Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion
Primary Sector

Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion

The majority of NZ fishermen in a survey reported having to change where they fished due to sedimentation, slash and other debris.

Jem Traylen 24 Apr 2023
Fonterra receives $2.5m funding to replace more coal boilers
Primary Sector

Fonterra receives $2.5m funding to replace more coal boilers

Fonterra is receiving up to $2.5 million in government co-funding to convert two coal boilers at its Hautapu site to wood pellets.The support comes from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Process Heat Contestable Fund, which will also provide the co-operat...

Staff reporters 21 Apr 2023